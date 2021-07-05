Bowling: Coleman enjoys her senior status

“To be honest, I did not put in the work and I was not sure what I was going get when I went out there,” she said.

Coleman credits muscle memory and a strong mental game for much of her success.

“I definitely missed some things I should not have missed, but my mental game was pretty strong and I was able to shake off mistakes and recover,” Coleman said. “I have enough confidence that I can figure it out if I’m struggling.”

Coleman, however, didn’t have many struggles as she was the third seed heading into match play. She topped fellow Dayton bowler Candace Shepard, 383-315, for two games, to advance to the championship match against top-seeded Michele Irwin, of Indianapolis. Coleman edged out Irwin, 211-199, for the win.

Ann Coleman (center) celebrates her win with interim tournament director Jerome Lewis and assistant tournament director Amy Daniels - Contributed

“It was a good win because this is definitely a quality tournament,” Coleman said.

Next up for Coleman will be the TNBA Reed-Hawthorne Singles Classic, in July, followed by the USBC Senior Championships in Las Vegas in August. She qualified for the national event with a first-place finish in the Ohio State USBC Open Seniors Championship in 2019. The 2020 state and national seniors’ events were canceled due to the pandemic.

“I have never been big on practice, I basically used league as practice,” she said. “But I want to sharpen up, so I know I need to get out there a few times a week. I know I have to put in the work.”