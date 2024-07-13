Bowling hall of fame inductee heading back on the lanes

“Toward the end of the nomination process, my brother was texting me, asking me about how many city titles I had won and things like that,” Mahaffey said. “I asked him why he wanted to know, and he ghosted me for a day or two before telling me he was working on the nomination paperwork.”

Mahaffey objected but to no avail as the application was submitted and he was selected for induction.

“I’ve never been a person for recognition, so it’s weird being recognized this way,” he said. “But being inducted into a place where all the local greats are, that’s what means the most to me.”

Mahaffey’s bowling resume ranks him among those “greats” as he has tallied 26 300 games and 17 800 series, including a career-high 877 series. He posted a career high average of 235.

The self-proclaimed late bloomer won his first city singles title in 2002, at almost 30 years old. He followed it up with 10 more city titles – singles, doubles and team – over the next 12 years. Mahaffey also earned a spot on the GDUSBC All-City Teams in 2012 and 2013.

A move to second shift at work, paired with a desire to spend more time with his family, led Mahaffey to not only pack up his bowling equipment but give it all away. He has spent the past few years cheering on his son Jack, both a baseball player and bowler who will try out for the Fairmont bowling team this year.

“I did miss the competition,” Mahaffey said of his hiatus. “I always said I’d come back when I was a senior.”

That time is now as Mahaffey plans to return to the lanes as well as the tournament trail for the 2024-25 season. New shoes and new equipment need to be purchased before the season starts but that isn’t Mahaffey’s biggest concern.

“I think the biggest question is will my body hold up,” he said with a smile. “I’m going back to bowling for fun, but I’m sure it will transition pretty quick to competitive bowling.”

Beyond league bowling, Mahaffey is also looking forward to competing with his son in adult-youth tournaments this season. The hall of fame honor has, after all, given dad a bit more credibility.

“After years of trying to help him (Jack), he finally realized I might actually know what I’m talking about after I told him about the hall of fame,” Mahaffey said.