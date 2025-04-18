Bowling: Longtime coach celebrates USBC milestone

Baker was recently center stage with a bowling accomplishment five decades in the making. The former owner of Southwest Bowling Center in Urbana was recognized for competing in his 50th United States Bowling Congress Open Championship, joining the 50-Year Club while bowling in Baton Rouge, La.

He made his tournament debut in 1974 in Indianapolis and has tallied more than 83,000 pins and posted a 190.4 average in 50 appearances. While the half-century milestone is impressive, it did not come as a surprise to Baker.

“I love bowling, I’ve been doing it for most of my life,” the 75-year-old said. “And I’ve been highly involved in the sport for many years, so going to the tournament is just something I have always done.”

As a proprietor and longtime coach, Baker has been involved behind the scenes as well as on the lanes. He coached at Urbana and Graham high schools and started the Urbana University bowling program in 2008. The Urbana University men’s team placed second at the 2014 USBC Intercollegiate Team Championships with Baker at the helm and won the sectional tournament the following year.

“I love bowling and I love coaching,” he said. “I really enjoy the challenge.”

The Silver level USBC coach recently took on a new challenge. Baker will be coaching the newly established men’s and women’s bowling teams at Edison State Community College in Piqua. The Chargers teams will be on the lanes for the 2025-26 season.

“It’s really exciting to be starting a new program,” he said.

That’s not to say he won’t continue bowling himself. Baker bowls in four leagues a week and has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

“One of the people working at the tournament said, ‘I suppose you’re done now,’ after I received my plaque,” Baker said. “I told him I’m hoping for another 20,” he said with a smile.