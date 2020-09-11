Bowling: Schoolers schooling competition on lanes

“I went straight into adult leagues, I’m pretty sure I’m the youngest one there,” Kiersten, 18, said. “Some of these bowlers knew me when I was walking around in diapers so I’m very surprised by how well I’ve been bowling.”

Having a family of talented bowlers is all the incentive her big brother needs to turn it up a notch.

“I definitely want to beat everybody,” Keith said. “But I was shocked we had so many honor scores so close together.”

The friendly rivalry is evident but so is the strong family bond. Mom, Terri, suffered a massive stroke last year and now uses a wheelchair, but she doesn’t miss a chance to watch her family tally a seemingly endless string of strikes.

“We thought we were going to lose her after the stroke but love lifted the Schoolers – the bowlers from all over have been marvelous to us,” Byron said. “My wife can’t speak or walk but she cries and is extra happy every time she sees me or one of her children roll an honor score.”

That strong family support system is priceless for Keith and Kiersten.

“It means everything that they can both see me bowl,” Keith said.

“And I’ve learned so much from my dad and my brother,” Kiersten, a recent Wayne High School graduate, added.

While the season is barely underway, the Schooler siblings already have their sights set on achieving season-long success. Both would like to land a spot on the Greater Dayton United States Bowling Congress All-City Team and even earn Bowler of the Year honors. Byron last made the All-City squad in 1999, before Keith was born.

“It’s been a while,” Byron said, smiling. “It’s their time now.”