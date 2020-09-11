Bowling: Schoolers schooling competition on lanes

The amazement and pride in Byron Schooler’s voice is unmistakable – it’s understandable as the Schooler family has been schooling everyone since the bowling season began.
Kiersten, Byron’s daughter, got the ball rolling on Aug. 24 with a perfect game at Capri Lanes. Her brother Keith followed suit on Aug. 27 with a 300 and 822 series at Bowl 10. The siblings each added another 300 game and 298 game in the past few weeks. And dad got in on the act on Sept. 5 with a perfect game at Marian Lanes. In all, the Schoolers have posted five 300 games, a pair of 298s and an 800 series and the 2020-21 season is barely underway.
“When I watch them, I’m almost ashamed to pick up a ball and bowl with them,” Byron said. “They are that good.”
The family patriarch has 52 career perfect games to his credit. He was, however, a bit of a late bloomer compared to his son. Byron was 21 when he posted his first 300 and Keith was just 10. The now 20-year-old Tiffin University junior already has 17 300 games.
Dad isn’t the only one who has been surprised by the family’s strong start.
“I went straight into adult leagues, I’m pretty sure I’m the youngest one there,” Kiersten, 18, said. “Some of these bowlers knew me when I was walking around in diapers so I’m very surprised by how well I’ve been bowling.”
Having a family of talented bowlers is all the incentive her big brother needs to turn it up a notch.
“I definitely want to beat everybody,” Keith said. “But I was shocked we had so many honor scores so close together.”
The friendly rivalry is evident but so is the strong family bond. Mom, Terri, suffered a massive stroke last year and now uses a wheelchair, but she doesn’t miss a chance to watch her family tally a seemingly endless string of strikes.
“We thought we were going to lose her after the stroke but love lifted the Schoolers – the bowlers from all over have been marvelous to us,” Byron said. “My wife can’t speak or walk but she cries and is extra happy every time she sees me or one of her children roll an honor score.”
That strong family support system is priceless for Keith and Kiersten.
“It means everything that they can both see me bowl,” Keith said.
“And I’ve learned so much from my dad and my brother,” Kiersten, a recent Wayne High School graduate, added.
While the season is barely underway, the Schooler siblings already have their sights set on achieving season-long success. Both would like to land a spot on the Greater Dayton United States Bowling Congress All-City Team and even earn Bowler of the Year honors. Byron last made the All-City squad in 1999, before Keith was born.
“It’s been a while,” Byron said, smiling. “It’s their time now.”