Boys basketball: Alter embracing ‘underdog’ role vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary

Still, SVSM is the defending champion with nine state titles, including three since 2017. Alter is the underdog despite a rich history of nine previous state appearances and titles in 1978, 1999 and 2001.

“It puts a pretty big chip on our shoulder because I think we’re also a really good team,” Conner said. “We’re trying not to worry about them, and we want to focus on us.”

Alter senior point guard Ryan Chew plays with great confidence on both ends of the floor and will be asked make Harris as uncomfortable as possible.

“If we play our game, to the best of our abilities, then we should have the outcome that we want,” Chew said.

Irish coach Dru Joyce said other than Harris and senior Ramar Pryor, who is headed to Cleveland State, the Irish were his most inexperienced team. But here they are again at state.

“We watch how he coaches and how his kids play, and they play hard, and they get after you defensively,” Coulter said. “Definitely we are the underdog. But sometimes we like being the underdog.”

Joyce expressed great respect for basketball in Southwest Ohio and said it is a more mature and more appreciated sport than elsewhere in Ohio.

“They have a great system that they run, and they’re committed to it,” he said. “You can just see that they have spent a lot of time and that they believe in what they do.”

Alter’s tradition is reflected in the presence of freshman Connor Watkins. He will be a third-generation representative of the Schaefer family at the state tournament. He started the season on the freshman team, moved up to JV and has been a practice player with the privilege of being on the bench during the tournament.

“I’ve just always looked up to this team and I’ve just tried to get to this spot,” Watkins said. “It’s just like living a dream.”

Watkins’ grandfather Bob Schaefer played on the 1975 that lost to Columbus Linden McKinley in the Class AAA semifinals. That team was led by Jim Paxson. Watkins’ uncle Chad Schaefer played on the 1993 and 1994 teams that lost in the semifinals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

UD ARENA

Division III

No. 4 Columbus Africentric (23-5) vs. No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-2), Friday, 10:45 a.m.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (16-9) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati Taft (17-8), Friday, 2 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 10:45 a.m.

Division II

No. 2 Archbishop Alter (25-2) vs. No. 1 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (23-4), Friday, 5:15 p.m.

No. 8 Waverly (23-4) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (22-5), Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

No. 3 Richmond Heights (23-4) vs. No. 10 Berlin Hiland (23-4), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

No. 5 Tri-Village (25-3) vs. No. 3 Antwerp (28-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 5 Pickerington Central (24-2) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (21-5), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

No. 1 Centerville (26-0) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-11), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.