Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Boys basketball: Alter falls in Division II state semifinals

Alter High School senior Ryan Chew dives for a loose ball between several Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary's defenders during their Division II state semifinal game on Friday afternoon at UD Arena. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Name Test

caption arrowCaption
Alter High School senior Ryan Chew dives for a loose ball between several Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary's defenders during their Division II state semifinal game on Friday afternoon at UD Arena. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Name Test

Credit: Name Test

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
22 minutes ago

A second-quarter run by Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary was too much to overcome for Alter, and the Knights lost 72-47 Friday in the Division II semifinals at UD Arena.

Alter (25-3) trailed 36-31 in the third quarter before the Irish (22-4) took control and steadily pulled away. The Knights committed an uncharacteristically high 21 turnovers and the Irish turned them into 30 points.

SVSM will play for its second straight state title Sunday at 2 p.m. against the winner of Waverly and Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Anthony Ruffolo and A.J. Leen led Alter with 13 points apiece and Ryan Chew added 10. Jacob Conner was held to five points but blocked eight shots to go with nine rebounds and six assists.

Ramar Pryor lead SVSM with 23 points and Sencire Harris scored 18.

Alter jumped out to a 10-2 lead behind two Ruffolo 3-pointers. But SVSM chipped away with its defense and patience to get inside on Alter’s defense. The Knights led 17-14 with five minutes left in the half when the Irish began a 13-2 run to close the half up 27-19. Alter committed nine turnovers in the half and the Irish turned them into 12 points.

In Other News
1
5 takeaways from Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament win over Loyola-Chicago
2
Archdeacon: Prime-time spotlight ‘tremendous’ for Wright State
3
Boys basketball: Tri-Village seeking first title since 2015
4
March Madness: Ohio State downs Loyola-Chicago to advance to NCAA...
5
It’s official: Archie Miller is returning to A-10

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top