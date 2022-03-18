Boys basketball: Alter falls in Division II state semifinals

A second-quarter run by Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary was too much to overcome for Alter, and the Knights lost 72-47 Friday in the Division II semifinals at UD Arena.
Alter (25-3) trailed 36-31 in the third quarter before the Irish (22-4) took control and steadily pulled away. The Knights committed an uncharacteristically high 21 turnovers and the Irish turned them into 30 points.
SVSM will play for its second straight state title Sunday at 2 p.m. against the winner of Waverly and Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.
Anthony Ruffolo and A.J. Leen led Alter with 13 points apiece and Ryan Chew added 10. Jacob Conner was held to five points but blocked eight shots to go with nine rebounds and six assists.
Ramar Pryor lead SVSM with 23 points and Sencire Harris scored 18.
Alter jumped out to a 10-2 lead behind two Ruffolo 3-pointers. But SVSM chipped away with its defense and patience to get inside on Alter’s defense. The Knights led 17-14 with five minutes left in the half when the Irish began a 13-2 run to close the half up 27-19. Alter committed nine turnovers in the half and the Irish turned them into 12 points.
