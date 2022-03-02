Boys basketball: Botkins, Tri-Village back in D-IV district finals

“He doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but he’s always there and he’s always consistent for us,” Groves said. “I’ve talked all year about how we’ve had balanced scoring and this is just another example. Somebody steps up every night and I can’t be more proud of Jaydon.”

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington finished 18-7.

Botkins advanced to play Springfield Catholic Central (24-2) in a D-VI regional semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kettering’s Trent Arena. They graduated four seniors from last year’s squad, including three starters.

“For our young kids to step in and accept larger roles, it’s been really critical in our success,” Groves said. “We know we’re going to have to give our best effort to compete.”

Tri-Village 64, Fayetteville Perry 29: The Patriots jumped out to a 23-4 second quarter lead and never looked back, winning their second straight district championship.

Senior guard Layne Sarver scored 16 points, senior Josh Scantland had 15 and junior Justin Finkbine added 13 as Tri-Village improved to 23-3. The Patriots shot 25-for-48 from the field in the victory over the Rockets (17-9).

“I feel like our schedule has put us in a position to overcome some things mentally and physically with what we did with our non-league schedule,” Sagester said. “We’re happy and excited. We’re for sure on a mission, but you don’t take anything for granted.”

Tri-Village advanced to play the Columbus 2 District winner in a D-IV regional semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kettering’s Trent Arena. A year ago, the Patriots lost to Cedarville in the Sweet 16 and have set their sights on breaking through that barrier this season.

“We want another opportunity in the regional,” Sagester said. “We know it’s going to be a good basketball team. We’re excited. We’ve got an experienced team and we’ve put in a lot of time over the summer with what I like to call sweat equity to deserve these moments.”

Catholic Central 47, Jackson Center 36: The Irish went on a 10-2 run in the third quarter to take a 35-28 lead and never looked back, winning their third district title in the last five years.

“Playing a Shelby County team, no lead is really ever secure,” said Catholic Central coach John Detling. “I was so proud of the guys, especially our defense. I thought that when we needed big stops, we came up big.”

Irish junior Tyler Galluch scored 14 points as Catholic Central improved to 24-2.

Jackson Center senior Carson Regula had a game-high 16 points and Nolan Fark added 12 for the Tigers (19-7), which lost in the district finals for the second straight season.

The Irish jumped out to a 24-20 halftime lead. The Tigers cut the lead to one point on a bucket by Regula, but a 3-pointer by Catholic Central’s Patrick Kavanagh gave the Irish a four-point lead it would never relinquish.

“Kavanagh is one of those kids that when he’s feeling it, he’s going to shoot it,” Detling said. “I knew that when he caught it in rhythm, he was in that zone.”