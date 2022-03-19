Boys basketball: Centerville two wins away from joining elite group

Cupps has another year before going to Indiana. House and Rolf are seniors. House signed with Florida State and Rolf recently announced offers from Duquesne and Charlotte. But they love playing together and with fellow seniors Quinn Hafner, Ryan Keifer and Cam Smith and juniors Emmanuel Deng and Kyle Kenney.

“It’s my favorite team that I’ve played with,” House said. “The games this weekend are going to be really fun, and they’re going to be memories that we’re going to have forever. I’m just grateful to be with the team for more time.”

Camaraderie is a focus the Elks need. The talk of repeating as champions began the moment they walked off the floor with last year’s trophy. The Elks have won 44 straight games, the third longest active streak in the nation. They have played the most difficult schedule in the state.

Their most perilous moments came in a 44-42 win over Fairmont in the regional semifinals. House’s 15-footer with a second left kept the season alive. After the game, House said it felt as if his team was trying not to lose. They responded with 55-39 victory over Fairfield in the final.

“It got to us in that game, and I thought we responded well in the Fairfield game and got back to who we want to be,” coach Brook Cupps said. “It’s a credit to our guys that that’s one of the first times we’ve done that this year. And with all the stuff, everybody talking to them about repeating and the win streak ... just play ball, man.”

Brook Cupps said St. Ignatius’ record is deceiving. He said coaches in the Cleveland area told him that during some of the Wildcats’ 6-6 start two or three players missed time with injuries and sickness. The Wildcats have won six straight and nine of their past 11. They start one senior, two juniors and two sophomores.

“They’ll play eight, nine guys, are super athletic and try to play really fast,” Brook Cupps said. “They push the ball hard in transition, shoot it really well. They’re good.”

If the Elks win Saturday, they play in the final at 8:30 Sunday night against the winner of Lakewood St. Edward and Pickerington Central.

“It’s another week to prepare with my teammates,” Rolf said. “One thing I remember is it can all be gone tomorrow, so I’m just glad to be with my guys.”