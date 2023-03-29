Boys basketball: Gabe Cupps honored by state coaches association

Centerville senior and Indiana-bound Gabe Cupps added one final state award to his trophy collection Tuesday.
Cupps was named Co-Mr. OHSBCA along with Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. Cupps won the award by himself last year.
Cupps’ statewide honors also include Mr. Basketball after his junior season awarded by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, Division I player of the year by the OPSWA as a junior, first-team all-state the past two years and this year’s Division I player of the year by the OHSBCA.
Cupps, a four-year starter, led the Elks to the Division I state title as a sophomore and an 80-8 record the past three years with only one GWOC loss. Cupps led the Elks to a 25-3 season and a third straight berth in the state semifinals before losing to Royal’s team. Cupps averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 4.5 rebounds.
Royal, who will play at Ohio State, led Central to a 24-6 season. The Tigers lost in the state final in their attempt to win back-to-back titles. Royal averaged 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals. He was named this year’s Mr. Basketball and Division I player of the year by the OPSWA.
