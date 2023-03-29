Boys basketball: Gabe Cupps honored by state coaches association

Cupps was named Co-Mr. OHSBCA along with Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. Cupps won the award by himself last year.

Cupps’ statewide honors also include Mr. Basketball after his junior season awarded by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, Division I player of the year by the OPSWA as a junior, first-team all-state the past two years and this year’s Division I player of the year by the OHSBCA.