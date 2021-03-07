Boys basketball: Hot-shooting St. Xavier ousts Wayne in district finals

Wayne (17-5) led 7-0 and 23-19 late in the first quarter. But Kirby was just getting warmed up with three 3-pointers. He made four more in the second quarter. He was 7-for-7 for the half. As a team the Bombers made 9 of 14 3-point attempts, star player Kobe Rodgers score 14 of his 17 points in the half and a late run took their lead from 33-31 to 49-35 at halftime.

“He’s a good shooter anyway, but he had a night,” Martindale said of Kirby, who averages 12.5 points and finished with 29. “When they’re hitting shots like that it put a lot of pressure on our defense for sure.”

Prophet Johnson and Lawrent Rice led a 6-0 run to close the third quarter and cut the Bombers’ lead to 61-55. In the fourth quarter, however, an early answer by the Bombers put the game out of reach. And Louie Semona scored 17 of his 26 points in the half, many coming on layups against Wayne’s risk-taking defense.

“We were trying to make the game more up tempo, create extra possessions, especially when we were down,” Martindale said. “We just couldn’t sustain it. They got some timely buckets and with pressure and with what we were trying to do we’re taking more risk. And sometimes you get a reward, sometimes it hurts you on the other end.”

Johnson scored 18 points and Curry 13 in their final games for Wayne. Rice, a sophomore, scored 16.

Wayne had a big comeback win at Miamisburg in January to clinch a share of the GWOC title. The Warriors lost a lot of close games and had played well in the tournament.

“Our kids were playing really, really well,” Martindale said. “I thought we hit our stride a little bit. This team has been a resilient bunch.”

Like all teams this season, the Warriors had to be resilient. In November, they practiced two days, went into quarantine for 14 days, practiced two more days and went into quarantine for 14 days again. Then they started playing games.

“We had to piece things together and roll,” Martindale said. “Everybody’s dealing with that, but that was our story.”