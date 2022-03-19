Hamburger icon
Boys basketball: Sarver leads Tri-Village to Division IV championship game

Tri-Village High School senior Layne Sarver shoots the ball over Antwerp's Landon Brewer during their Division IV state semifinal game on Saturday afternoon at UD Arena. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Name Test

Cutline: Tri-Village High School senior Layne Sarver shoots the ball over Antwerp's Landon Brewer during their Division IV state semifinal game on Saturday afternoon at UD Arena. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Name Test

Credit: Name Test

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
9 minutes ago
Patriots edge Antwerp in semifinals

Layne Sarver scored 20 points to lead Tri-Village to a 44-41 victory over Antwerp on Saturday and into the Division IV championship game.

The Patriots (26-3) meet Richmond Heights (24-4) in Sunday’s championship game at 5:15 p.m. Tri-Village is back in the final for the first time since winning state in 2015.

Tri-Village withstood two second-half rallies by Antwerp (26-2), which made their first state appearance. The Archers opened the second half with a 9-2 run to take a 25-24 lead. The Patriots answered with an 11-0 run and led 35-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Antwerp opened the fourth with a 6-0 run and tied the score at 37. Sarver answered with a 3-pointer at 2:28 and the Patriots held on.

Jeff Gilbert
