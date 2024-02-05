Boys basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

BreakingNews
By Associated Press
0 minutes ago
X

The top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Garfield Hts. (5) 19-0 135

2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 16-3 133

3. Cin. Moeller (1) 18-1 132

4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6) 17-1 127

5. Tol. Whitmer 15-1 109

6. Findlay 14-1 95

7. Delaware Hayes 16-1 69

8. Centerville (2) 12-5 46

9. Cin. Elder 15-3 41

10. Louisville 16-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 22. Cin. Sycamore 18.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (12) 16-2 167

2. Lexington (2) 18-1 146

3. Cin. Wyoming (3) 16-0 109

4. Cols. Hartley 14-2 100

5. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 17-1 86

6. Shelby 15-2 78

7. Alter (1) 12-5 74

8. Youngs. Ursuline 13-3 55

9. Creston Norwayne 15-1 52

10. Willard 13-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 29. Dresden Tri-Valley 15.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (6) 14-4 143

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (6) 15-2 142

3. Malvern (3) 16-0 124

4. Ashland Crestview 17-0 97

5. Tri-Village (2) 16-1 85

6. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 14-2 76

7. Castalia Margaretta 15-2 68

8. Preble Shawnee (1) 16-3 44

9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 16-2 40

10. Minford 12-3 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 20. Seaman N. Adams 13. Youngs. Mooney 13. Bluffton 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (9) 17-1 162

2. Tol. Christian (3) 15-1 127

3. Richmond Hts. (6) 9-8 121

4. Lima Cent. Cath. 14-2 105

5. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 15-0 79

6. Warren JFK 13-4 61

7. Berlin Hiland 13-4 57

8. Troy Christian 15-2 52

9. Leesburg Fairfield 17-2 50

10. Delphos St. John’s 16-2 46

(tie) S. Webster 15-2 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Antwerp 23. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Pandora-Gilboa 17. Mogadore 13.

