Boys Soccer: Senior-laden Oakwood off to 6-0-1 start

Goeller leads Oakwood with six goals, Boucuvalas has five, junior Michael Bohman four and sophomore Jason Purks three. Goeller also leads in assists with five, followed by Morrissey with four and senior Lucas Butler, junior John Ruetschle and Boucuvalas each with three.

Freshman keeper Luke Ruetschle, who has allowed three goals, has five shutouts through seven games.

“Starting in early summer, the team was not only itching to get out and play, but itching to just train,” Duwel said. “When Covid prevented the team from being together, they took it upon themselves to get better on their own. I thought we played our best game last week against Carroll. Carroll is one of the better teams in the state, but the guys were very focused and played as a team to grind out a 3-0 victory.”

* The area’s top two teams meet Thursday when Centerville (7-0-1 overall and Greater Western Ohio Conference) hosts Beavercreek (7-0-1). The teams played to a 3-3 tie on Sept. 1.

Centerville is ranked No. 1 in D-I of the Miami Valley Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association poll and Beavercreek is No. 2.

* Carroll senior Conner Osterholt continues his bid to lead the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed in goals scored for the third straight season. Osterholt has 17 goals through nine games for the Patriots.

Badin seniors Sean Eberly and Colby Stolph enter the week tied for second with nine goals each.

Osterholt led the GCL Co-Ed in goals as a sophomore with 21 and as a junior with 30.

* Tippecanoe’s undefeated run (8-0) has been an impressive balance of offense and defense. The Red Devils have scored 50 goals against their opponents (6.25 goals per game) while allowing two (0.25 goals per game allowed).

Tipp senior Clay Vaughn has made 27 saves in those eight victories.

* Milton-Union (7-1-0) scored a 2-1 victory against Waynesville on Sept. 15 to take the lead in the SWBL Buckeye Division. The Bulldogs lead the division at 5-0 with Waynesville (5-3 overall) at 4-1.

The teams meet again Oct. 1 at Waynesville.

* Troy Christian (8-0, 2-0 Metro Buckeye League) is ranked No. 2 in the state’s D-III poll behind Mariemont. Troy Christian has a key matchup at No. 5 Botkins looming on Oct. 8.