Braxton Miller group announces acquisition of Urbana University campus

Urbana University operated from 1850 until the spring of 2020 when it was shut down by Franklin University, which purchased the school in 2014 and ran it as a branch campus. Franklin cited declining enrollment and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic when announcing the decision to close the school, which competed in athletics at the NCAA Division II level.

The campus includes 22 buildings on 115 acres, and some of its athletics facilities were upgraded not long before it closed.

Paul and Braxton Miller announced last summer they were interested in buying the campus and turning it into a school they would call Urbana Prep.

“It’s not all the way up to par yet, but we’re in the process of making it happen,” Braxton Miller said in June. “There’s a lot of things in between with the acquisition of the campus (and opening the school), and we’re taking our time with that. We’re crossing our Ts, dotting our ‘I’s and making the right decisions as far as acquiring something like this to create our own prep school.”

On Friday, Paul Miller described PDI as the evolution of that vision. It will include grades 9-12 as well as a post-graduate program with an opening date still pending.

Press materials describe the new institution as “an all-inclusive program that utilizes the most technologically and scientifically advanced development resources to provide its elite athletes with the very best in competition, coaching, and academics. PDI is designed to maximize results and pave the way for success at the college level, professional level, and life after sports.”

The local group is partnering with Paul Holyfield, the founder of a school in the Los Angeles, Calif., area called DNA Prep Academy. Holyfield “is providing the institute’s schooling foundation,” according to a press release, while additional financing is being handled by a financial technology solutions company called WLTHE.

Other members of the acquisition group were not identified but include “a unique blend of regional and national industry leaders in sports, education and development projects” according to the release.