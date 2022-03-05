Brea catches fire and makes big 3 for Dayton to beat Davidson

If Virginia Commonwealth loses at Saint Louis on Saturday, Davidson will get the No. 1 seed, Dayton will get the No. 2 and VCU will be No. 3. Otherwise, it will be No. 1 VCU, No. 2 Davidson and No. 3 Dayton.

Brea’s shot came 22 seconds after Davidson guard Foster Loyer, who led all scorers with 25 points, made 3 of 3 free throws to give his team a 76-75 lead. Brea caught a pass from Malachi Smith behind the 3-point line, looked inside to DaRon Holmes II but kept the ball. Then he dribbled left and right before stepping back and shooting over the arms of Davidson’s 6-foot-7 junior forward Hyunjung Lee.

Brea made the shot one week after missing what would have been a game-winning 3-point at the buzzer in a 62-60 loss at La Salle.

“Honestly these last couple of days, I’ve just been thinking about that last shot,” Brea said. “It’s heartbreaking. I just tell himself, ‘You’ve got to keep working, and when the opportunity presents itself again, do what I have to do.’”

Caption Dayton Flyers highlights: Koby Brea makes go-ahead 3-pointer to beat Davidson on March 5, 2022

Brea finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He also made a game-tying 3-pointer with 13:16 to play in the game and a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10:07 remaining.

“We call him Fuego for a reason,” said DaRon Holmes II, who led the Flyers with 20 points. “That’s his middle name. He has fire. Once he gets hot, there’s really no stopping him. I knew that shot was going in after he did that step back.”

Dayton coach Anthony Grant said Davidson did a good job guarding Brea on the play, but Brea was able to create space for the shot.

“We felt like if we could get him a look that it had a good chance to go in,” Grant said. “That was a heck of a shot, a big-time shot. Then we had some stops at the end that made the difference.”

Lee missed a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining, and Mustapha Amzil grabbed the rebound for Dayton. Kobe Elvis and R.J. Blakney clinched the victory by combining to make 4 of 4 free throws in the final 14 seconds.

In a tense game that featured 11 lead changes and 12 ties, neither team led by more than six points. Davidson made 11 of 23 3-pointers (47.8%), and Dayton made 10 of 19 (52.6%). The teams combined for only nine turnovers.

This was one of the best-played games of the season involving Dayton and ranks as its third-best victory if you judge by the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings. Kansas is No. 9. Virginia Tech is No. 32. Davidson (25-5, 15-3) is No. 43.

“We’ve been a special team,” Holmes said. “It just shows how much potential we have and what we can do. I think we can do even better than that. Going forth in the A-10 tournament and in the years coming, we’re going to keep working hard and accomplish things.”