BREAKING: Joe Burrow out for the season with wrist injury

By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
1 minute ago
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said quarterback Joe Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist and likely will require season-ending surgery.

Taylor said the injury likely occurred on the play before his touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter of the team’s loss at Baltimore on Thursday night. Burrow winced in pain after the throw and did not play another snap. He attempted twice to toss the football on the sideline after that and could not.

“We’re still getting more information on that, but that seems to be where it’s at right now,” Taylor said.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is investigating why the Bengals did not list Burrow on their injury report when the team posted a picture of him wearing a wrap or sleeve on his wrist Wednesday night as he was getting off the plane in Baltimore.

Taylor said players wear similar devices like that “all the time,” and it was unrelated. He has not heard from the league regarding an investigation, he said.

Backup Jake Browning replaced Burrow on Thursday night.

The Bengals return to action on Nov. 26 at home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

