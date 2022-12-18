Bronny James, Sierra Canyon fall to LeBron’s high school

SVSM led most of the game and was up 39-29 in the third. James scored six of his points in an 11-0 run that put Sierra up 40-39. But SVSM quickly regained the lead and kept it. Kevin Hamilton, the Irish’s 5-8 point guard, made 10-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter and scored 20 points.

Bronny’s first appearance in Columbus in 2019 was a memorable debut in his father’s home state. He made a steal and layup in the final minute and scored 15 points to lead his team to a 59-56 win in front of his dad.

Sierra also defeated SVSM in an event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last year with LeBron in attendance.

Where will Bronny play next?

He is the No. 43 prospect, a four-star, in the 2023 class of the 24/7 composite rankings. But he has only three offers: Ohio State, Memphis and USC. He hasn’t taken any college visits. The expectation is that he will turn pro and possibly play in the NBA’s G-League. That possibility has kept more schools from making offers.

LeBron, who did not play in college, is hopeful he and his son will one day appear on an NBA court together.

Sierra Canyon’s roster also features three other players with NBA genes. Ashton Hardaway, the son of Penny Hardaway, is 6-8, started and scored three points. Justin Pippen, the 6-1 son of Scottie Pippen, played a few minutes off the bench. And Bryce James, Bronny’s brother, is a 6-5 sophomore who did not play.