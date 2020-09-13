Browns battered by Ravens in season opener

The Baltimore quarterback passed for three touchdowns and former Ohio State standout J.K. Dobbins rushed for a pair of touchdowns Sunday as the Ravens blitzed the Browns, 38-6, at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baker Mayfield’s 1-yard TD pass to David Njoku was the only scoring for the Browns, who had three turnovers. Mayfield finished 21-of-39 for 189 yards. He had one interception.