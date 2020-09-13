Browns battered by Ravens in season opener

Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson picked up where he left off in Sunday’s season opener vs. the Cleveland Browns.
The Baltimore quarterback passed for three touchdowns and former Ohio State standout J.K. Dobbins rushed for a pair of touchdowns Sunday as the Ravens blitzed the Browns, 38-6, at M&T Bank Stadium.
Baker Mayfield’s 1-yard TD pass to David Njoku was the only scoring for the Browns, who had three turnovers. Mayfield finished 21-of-39 for 189 yards. He had one interception.
Jackson tossed a pair of TD passes to tight end Mark Andrews (5, 9 yards) and one to Willie Snead IV (19 yards). Dobbins, a rookie, scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards.
For the Browns, Kareem Hunt rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries. Nick Chubb had 60 yards on the ground, but also lost a fumble.
Cleveland hosts Cincinnati on Thursday night.