Browns stun 49ers, hand San Francisco its first loss and QB Brock Purdy his first as starter

CLEVELAND — Rookie Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal with six seconds left, leaving San Francisco stunned 19-17 by the Cleveland Browns, who ended the 49ers’ regular-season winning streak at 15 on Sunday and handed quarterback Brock Purdy his first loss as an NFL starter.

Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals for the Browns (3-2) — the last with 1:40 left, capping a drive helped by a disputed unnecessary roughness call against San Francisco (5-1). Cleveland pulled off the league’s biggest upset this season without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed his second straight game with a bruised right shoulder.

The 49ers came in looking nearly unbeatable after destroying Dallas 42-10 at home last week. But Cleveland’s defense was up to the task, and the 49ers were short-handed without playmakers Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, who both went out with injuries.

P.J. Walker came off Cleveland’s practice squad and outplayed Purdy, who threw his first interception this season and finished with just 125 yards.

The 23-year-old Purdy had won his first 10 starts and nearly pulled out a comeback. He drove the 49ers into field-goal range in the final seconds before Moody pushed his attempt to the right.

When the ball sailed into the net, Cleveland’s sideline erupted in celebration and Browns fans danced in the aisles.

Purdy was just 12 of 27 for 125 yards.