Browns take fastest player in 2021 draft class in third round

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) runs with a reception past Mississippi State defenders for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer

The Cleveland Browns selected Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday, giving them the fastest player in this class.

Schwartz, who was the 91st pick overall, clocked a 4.26-second 40-yard dash during his pro day, which ranked as the best in this draft class and one of the top times ever for an NFL prospect.

The 2018 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year as a senior in high school, Schwartz brings legit speed and quickness to the field and led the Tigers with 54 receptions for 636 yards in 10 games in 2020.

