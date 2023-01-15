Burrow expects to spend his entire career with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made a bold statement last week when he proclaimed the team’s championship window will be open his entire career. This week, he made it clear he hopes that will be a long time.
In an interview with Maria Taylor, host of NBCs Football Night in America, Burrow said he plans to be in Cincinnati his entire career. Taylor sat down with Burrow ahead of Sunday night’s Wild Card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.
“My plan is to be here my whole career, and hopefully Zac is here my whole career, and hopefully a lot of our guys are around for as long (in) my career as they can be,” Burrow said in the interview, which was posted to YouTube on Saturday. “I have a lot of confidence in the front office doing their jobs in the offseason. We’ve drafted well, we brought in great free agents, we claimed guys off waivers that have really made an impact on our team. So, I think we have one of the best front offices in the league, and Zac, in my opinion, is the best head coach in the league, so that gives me a lot of confidence to go out there and say that.”
This season, Burrow has passed for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In his three years in Cincinnati, the Athens, Ohio, native has passed for 11,774 yards, 82 TDs and 31 interceptions. He’s completed 68.2 percent of his passes in three seasons.
Bengals owner and president Mike Brown made clear in his annual media availability session ahead of training camp that locking up Burrow for the long-term is a priority, no matter how expensive his second contract will cost. This past week, Cincinnati officially was able to begin contract negotiations with Burrow and other players from the 2020 draft class.
Brown also believes the Bengals will be in the hunt for multiple championships with Burrow as their quarterback, just like he showed last year. One year ago Sunday, Burrow helped the Bengals to their first playoff win since 1990, and they went all the way to the Super Bowl in just his second season despite coming back from an ACL tear that sidelined him 10 games into his rookie campaign.
“That’s really that’s the standard for from here on out,” Burrow said in the interview with Maria Taylor. “That’s what we expect. We expect to win every game and we expect to go deep into the playoffs because we know what we have in the locker room, what we have upstairs in the offices as far as coaches go and all the work that they put in, and I know the work that all of our guys put in so we expect to win every game. Obviously, that’s not going to happen, but you have to think that way.”
The Bengals hosted the Ravens in a wild-card playoff game Sunday night.
