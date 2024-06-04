Burrow misses Bengals’ OTA practice

Burrow has been working back from November wrist surgery and was on track with his return to football activities. He began throwing in April and has been a full participant in practices viewed by media.

Taylor said last week he was looking sharp in the first team drills of the offseason program, throwing against defenders for the first time since he tore a ligament in his wrist in a Week 10 game at Baltimore last year. However, he wasn’t placing any specific expectations on the quarterback as he continued to progress in his return from the injury.

In other news Tuesday, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was in attendance for the first time during a session open to media this offseason.