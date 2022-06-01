BreakingNews
Victims identified in fatalities on local waterways and lakes
Butler grad caps strong spring with top-25 finish at NCAA golf championships

Amateur, Austin Greaser putts on the first green during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Amateur, Austin Greaser putts on the first green during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Austin Greaser will play in U.S. Open this month

Butler High School graduate Austin Greaser, a junior at the University of North Carolina, tied for 25th at the NCAA golf championships, which ended Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Greaser finished at 8-over (73-72-74-69—288). He had North Carolina’s third-best score. His final-round 69 was his best round at the NCAA championships. He tied for 78th at the championships last year.

“I’ve been hitting it good all week,” Greaser said Monday in a video shared on Twitter by North Carolina’s official golf account. “I’ve hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens. I’m hitting it close but just haven’t made any putts. I finally got the putter a little bit warm today and started seeing some putts drop. I think that was a difference maker for me.”

North Carolina tied for the best team total after the four individual rounds and advanced to the match play portion of the event. It lost 3-2 to Pepperdine in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Greaser beat William Mouw 2&1 to earn the team’s two points.

Explore» LOCAL GOLF: Lakota West grad will make third U.S. Women’s Open appearance this week

Earlier in May, Greasier earned medalist honors at the Yale Regional in New Haven, Conn., by shooting a 1-under 69 in the final round. He shot a career low 63 in the second round. He started with a 68. He finished 10-under, earning his second career NCAA victory by one shot. He became the first Tar Heel to win a regional championship.

Greaser made his first Masters appearance in April and shot 74-77—151, missing the cut by three strokes. He will also play at the U.S. Open, which starts June 16 at the The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

