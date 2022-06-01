Butler grad caps strong spring with top-25 finish at NCAA golf championships

Butler High School graduate Austin Greaser, a junior at the University of North Carolina, tied for 25th at the NCAA golf championships, which ended Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Greaser finished at 8-over (73-72-74-69—288). He had North Carolina’s third-best score. His final-round 69 was his best round at the NCAA championships. He tied for 78th at the championships last year.
“I’ve been hitting it good all week,” Greaser said Monday in a video shared on Twitter by North Carolina’s official golf account. “I’ve hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens. I’m hitting it close but just haven’t made any putts. I finally got the putter a little bit warm today and started seeing some putts drop. I think that was a difference maker for me.”
North Carolina tied for the best team total after the four individual rounds and advanced to the match play portion of the event. It lost 3-2 to Pepperdine in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Greaser beat William Mouw 2&1 to earn the team’s two points.
Earlier in May, Greasier earned medalist honors at the Yale Regional in New Haven, Conn., by shooting a 1-under 69 in the final round. He shot a career low 63 in the second round. He started with a 68. He finished 10-under, earning his second career NCAA victory by one shot. He became the first Tar Heel to win a regional championship.
Greaser made his first Masters appearance in April and shot 74-77—151, missing the cut by three strokes. He will also play at the U.S. Open, which starts June 16 at the The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
