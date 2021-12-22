Camara, Elvis lead Dayton to double-digit lead against Southern

Toumani Camara and Kobe Elvis combined to make 8 of 8 shots from the field and score 21 points as the Dayton Flyers built a 32-21 halftime lead against the Southern Jaguars on Tuesday at UD Arena.
Camara had 11 points and made 3 of 4 free throws. He also had nine of Dayton’s 19 rebounds. Elvis had 10 and made 2 of 2 3-pointers.
Dayton opened the game with a 15-3 run and outscored Southern 5-0 in the last five minutes.
Southern’s last basket of the half came at the 5:32 mark. It cut Dayton’s lead to 27-21 but didn’t score again in the half. Dayton also went five minutes without a field goal before Camara scored with 1:08 to play.
Dayton shot 48 percent (12 of 25) from the field, while Southern shot 25 percent (9 of 25).
The Flyers had eight turnovers in the half. The Jaguars had nine.
