Camara, Elvis lead Dayton to double-digit lead against Southern

Dayton's DaRon Holmes II blocks a shot against Southern on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II blocks a shot against Southern on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
53 minutes ago

Toumani Camara and Kobe Elvis combined to make 8 of 8 shots from the field and score 21 points as the Dayton Flyers built a 32-21 halftime lead against the Southern Jaguars on Tuesday at UD Arena.

Camara had 11 points and made 3 of 4 free throws. He also had nine of Dayton’s 19 rebounds. Elvis had 10 and made 2 of 2 3-pointers.

Dayton opened the game with a 15-3 run and outscored Southern 5-0 in the last five minutes.

Southern’s last basket of the half came at the 5:32 mark. It cut Dayton’s lead to 27-21 but didn’t score again in the half. Dayton also went five minutes without a field goal before Camara scored with 1:08 to play.

Dayton shot 48 percent (12 of 25) from the field, while Southern shot 25 percent (9 of 25).

The Flyers had eight turnovers in the half. The Jaguars had nine.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

