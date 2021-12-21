Dayton completes two-game sweep at West Palm Beach Invitational

Jenna Giacone scored 19 points and made a season-high five 3-pointers to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 60-46 victory against Clemson on Tuesday.
This was Dayton’s second game in the West Palm Beach Invitational at the Countess de Hoernle Student Life Center on the campus of Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Flyers beat High Point 71-64 on Monday.
This was also Dayton’s fifth game in Florida this season. It lost to Mississippi State and beat Illinois in the Daytona Beach Invitational in November and lost to Florida in Gainesville on Dec. 8.
Dayton improved to 8-3 in non-conference play. It was scheduled to play one more game against Howard at UD Arena on Dec. 29, but that game was cancelled on Tuesday because Howard paused team activities because of positive COVID-19 tests.
If Dayton doesn’t schedule another non-conference game, its next game will be its Atlantic 10 Conference opener at 1 p.m. Jan. 1, at Rhode Island.
Against Clemson (6-6), Dayton led 8-0 and then 20-10 after one quarter. It remained a 10-point lead, 36-26, at halftime. The Flyers led throughout the second half.
Araion Bradshaw made 10 of 10 free throws and scored 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Each team shot 30 percent from the field, but Dayton made five more 3-pointers and shot a season-best 89 percent (16 of 18) from the free-throw line.
