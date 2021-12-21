Dayton completes two-game sweep at West Palm Beach Invitational

This was Dayton’s second game in the West Palm Beach Invitational at the Countess de Hoernle Student Life Center on the campus of Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Flyers beat High Point 71-64 on Monday.

This was also Dayton’s fifth game in Florida this season. It lost to Mississippi State and beat Illinois in the Daytona Beach Invitational in November and lost to Florida in Gainesville on Dec. 8.