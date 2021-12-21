Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton completes two-game sweep at West Palm Beach Invitational

Dayton's starters, including Jenna Giacone, right, and Makira Cook slap hands after being introduced before a game against Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
caption arrowCaption
Dayton's starters, including Jenna Giacone, right, and Makira Cook slap hands after being introduced before a game against Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
34 minutes ago
Flyers’ next game cancelled because of COVID-19 issues at Howard

Jenna Giacone scored 19 points and made a season-high five 3-pointers to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 60-46 victory against Clemson on Tuesday.

This was Dayton’s second game in the West Palm Beach Invitational at the Countess de Hoernle Student Life Center on the campus of Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Flyers beat High Point 71-64 on Monday.

This was also Dayton’s fifth game in Florida this season. It lost to Mississippi State and beat Illinois in the Daytona Beach Invitational in November and lost to Florida in Gainesville on Dec. 8.

Dayton improved to 8-3 in non-conference play. It was scheduled to play one more game against Howard at UD Arena on Dec. 29, but that game was cancelled on Tuesday because Howard paused team activities because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Explore» LOCAL COLLEGES: Wright State women’s game canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases

If Dayton doesn’t schedule another non-conference game, its next game will be its Atlantic 10 Conference opener at 1 p.m. Jan. 1, at Rhode Island.

Against Clemson (6-6), Dayton led 8-0 and then 20-10 after one quarter. It remained a 10-point lead, 36-26, at halftime. The Flyers led throughout the second half.

Araion Bradshaw made 10 of 10 free throws and scored 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Each team shot 30 percent from the field, but Dayton made five more 3-pointers and shot a season-best 89 percent (16 of 18) from the free-throw line.

In Other News
1
College basketball: Miami snaps five-game losing streak
2
Wright State women’s game at Indiana canceled due to positive COVID-19...
3
Dayton vs. Southern: What to know about tonight’s game
4
Wright State at NC State: What to know about tonight’s game
5
Bengals can put ‘dark days’ in past

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top