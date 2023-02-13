Camara first Flyer to win A-10 weekly honor this season

Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara won the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week Award on Monday.
Camara, a fourth-year junior with one season of eligibility remaining after this season, is the first Dayton player to win the award this season. Entering this week, 10 of the 15 teams had won at least one player of the week award. He’s the 13th different player to win.
Last week, Camara scored 26 points in a 62-58 victory at Virginia Commonwealth on Tuesday and 17 points in a 70-56 victory against Saint Louis on Friday at UD Arena. He has averaged 14 points and 9.3 rebounds in 26 games.
Since the start of A-10 play, Camara ranks seventh in the conference in scoring (16.3) and second in rebounding (9.2).
With five games remaining on its schedule, Dayton (17-9, 9-4) sits alone in second place behind VCU (18-7, 9-3). The Flyers play at last-place Loyola Chicago (8-16, 2-10) at 7 p.m. Friday.
