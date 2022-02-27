Camara’s injury costs Dayton in loss at La Ssalle

PHILADELPHIA -- No team avoids the injury bug over the course of a 31-game season. The Dayton Flyers, for the most part, had fared well on the injury front for more than three months with Elijah Weaver’s wrist injury being the only notable setback.
Dayton played well throughout Atlantic 10 Conference play without Weaver being a significant factor, so the news that broke Friday of him needing season-ending wrist surgery didn’t send shockwaves through the UD fan base.
Toumani Camara’s absence on Saturday at La Salle, however, probably cost Dayton a victory. The Flyers lost 62-60 with their second-leading scorer on the bench. There was no announcement of Camara being injured before the game, though he did appear to hurt himself Wednesday in an 82-61 victory against Massachusetts.
After the game, coach Anthony Grant said Camara had a “lower body injury” and did not want to speculate on a timetable for his return. The Flyers (20-9, 12-4) play at Richmond at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and host Davidson at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the regular season.
Grant said the Flyers didn’t do a good job adjusting to life without Camara.
“Toumani’s been one of our more versatile and effective defenders and rebounders,” Grant said, “and we got hurt in those two areas today.”
Camara ranks second on the team with 11.0 points per game and leads the team with 6.3 rebounds. Dayton was out-rebounded 38-29 and gave up 11 offensive rebounds and 15 second-chance points.
Mustapha Amzil started in Camara’s place. Zimi Nwokeji, who has seen little action all season except in the final minutes of lopsided victories, was one of the first players off the bench and played seven minutes.
La Salle shot 51.5% from 2-point range against Dayton. The last Dayton opponent to top 50% was also the last team to beat it, Saint Louis. Camara would have helped with that number.
“He’s a vital part of our defense,” said Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II, who tied Koby Brea for the team lead with 18 points.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Richmond, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 1290, 95.7
