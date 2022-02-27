Camara’s injury costs Dayton in loss at La Ssalle

“Toumani’s been one of our more versatile and effective defenders and rebounders,” Grant said, “and we got hurt in those two areas today.”

Camara ranks second on the team with 11.0 points per game and leads the team with 6.3 rebounds. Dayton was out-rebounded 38-29 and gave up 11 offensive rebounds and 15 second-chance points.

Mustapha Amzil started in Camara’s place. Zimi Nwokeji, who has seen little action all season except in the final minutes of lopsided victories, was one of the first players off the bench and played seven minutes.

La Salle shot 51.5% from 2-point range against Dayton. The last Dayton opponent to top 50% was also the last team to beat it, Saint Louis. Camara would have helped with that number.

“He’s a vital part of our defense,” said Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II, who tied Koby Brea for the team lead with 18 points.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Richmond, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 1290, 95.7