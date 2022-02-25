Dayton guard will undergo season-ending surgery

Dayton Flyers guard Elijah Weaver will undergo season-ending surgery to repair an injury to his left wrist on March 4 and will miss the rest of the season, UD announced Friday.
Weaver, a fourth-year player, played his first two seasons at Southern California. He announced his decision to transfer to Dayton in May 2020 and made his UD debut in December of the 2020-21 season after the NCAA made all transfers eligible. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Weaver suffered the injury during the 62-57 victory against Virginia Tech on Dec. 12.
“I did a spin move in the lane, and I went to do a layup and somebody was under me,” Weaver said Feb. 11. “I went to catch myself, and I just stuck my hand straight up. When I landed, I just kind of messed up everything in my left wrist.”
At that point in the season Weaver was averaging a team-best 11.0 points per game. He played through the pain in the weeks ahead, but his production declined. He then rested the injury for four games before returning Feb. 9. He played in four games but then sat out the last game Wednesday against Massachusetts.
Without Weaver, Dayton will have 11 scholarship players available the rest of the season. It started the season with a full roster of 13. Lynn Greer III left the program in December and transferred to Saint Joseph’s.
