Captains hand Dragons fifth straight loss

Dragons starting pitcher Christian Roa consistently worked out of jams over the course of his outing, tossing five shutout innings. Roa stranded runners at third base in each of the first three innings with nine total runners left on during Roa’s five innings. He allowed four hits and four walks while striking out six and departed with a 2-0 lead. Lake County was 0 for 7 as a team with runners in scoring position against Roa.

Jacques Pucheu made his first appearance of the season with the Dragons and pitched a perfect sixth inning before running into trouble in the seventh. Pucheu allowed hits to the first two batters of the inning, then notched back-to-back strikeouts. But Rodriguez followed with a three-run home run to center field, his 10th homer of the year and fourth against the Dragons, to give Lake County a 3-2 lead.