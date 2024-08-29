Carroll, UD grad lands job at Vanderbilt after one season at Siena

Breaking: Dovetail biodigester must pay Greene County residents, per class-action suit

Aug 29, 2024
Andy Farrell, a Carroll High School and University of Dayton graduate, has joined Mark Byington’s staff at Vanderbilt as director of basketball operations, the Southeastern Conference school announced Wednesday.

“Thrilled to be joining the (Vanderbilt) family,” Farrell wrote on X.

Farrell spent six seasons on Anthony Grant’s staff with the Dayton Flyers before leaving in May 2023 to become an assistant coach at Siena. He lost his job when Siena fired coach Carmen Maciariello in March. Siena finished 4-28 last season.

At UD, Farrell was hired as director of scouting and program development in 2017 and then moved into a new role as a special assistant to the head coach and the recruiting coordinator in 2019.

Byington is entering his first season at Vanderbilt. He replaced Jerry Stackhouse, who was fired in March after five seasons. Vanderbilt finished 9-24 last season. Byington spent the previous four seasons at James Madison.

“Andy has great experience in many different areas of college athletics and basketball,” Byington said in a press release. “He is extremely organized, passionate and hungry to be part of a successful program. I think it is important to have many guys like that as we build our program.”

