Cedarville University hires new women’s basketball coach

Cedarville University announced the hiring of Addy Miller as women’s basketball coach on Wednesday.
Miller, 29, worked as an assistant coach at Drury University, a NCAA Division II program in Springfield, Mo., for the past three seasons. The team was 87-9 in that span and lost in the national championship game in 2021.
“From my first contact with Cedarville University,” Miller said in a press conference at Cedarville, “it has been apparent that there is a commitment to excellence, a commitment to winning, a commitment to graduating students and, most importantly, a commitment to do so in a way that is pleasing to the Lord.
“I can assure you that the student athletes I have a privilege of serving will be role models in the classroom. They will serve this community, and they will be winners on the court and in life. My goal as your head coach is to teach young women lessons not only on the basketball court, but more importantly provide opportunities to learn to live a balanced life after basketball.”
Miller was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 list, which recognizes up-and-coming young coaches, in 2021 and 2022.
“We are excited to welcome a proven winner in Addy Miller to our women’s basketball program,” Cedarville Athletic Director Chris Cross said in a statement. ”Throughout the search process she has demonstrated an impressive balance of faith, humility, passion, and confidence along with a desire to be a part of what God is doing at Cedarville.”
Cedarville finished 7-19 this season. Coach Jason Smith stepped down on March 1. He was 24-31 in two seasons.
Prior to her time at Drury, Miller worked for four seasons (2016-19) at another D-II school, Pittsburg State in Kansas. She was a graduate assistant for two seasons and then an assistant coach for two more.
Miller is from southwest Missouri. She’s the all-time leading scorer at Purdy High School with 2,392 points. She finished her career as the state’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made (319).
Miller started her college career at Wayne State, a D-II program in Detroit. She scored 529 points in two seasons (2012-14). She played her last two seasons at Drury (2014-16) and scored 556 points.
Miller said she wants her Cedarville teams to play fast on both ends of the court.
“I will bring an exciting style of basketball to watch and to play,” she said. “In order to do so, you must have a team that is athletic, quick and determined. But above all we will compete. I look forward to getting to know the players that are here as well as hitting the recruiting trail hard.”
