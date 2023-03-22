Cedarville University hires new women’s basketball coach

“We are excited to welcome a proven winner in Addy Miller to our women’s basketball program,” Cedarville Athletic Director Chris Cross said in a statement. ”Throughout the search process she has demonstrated an impressive balance of faith, humility, passion, and confidence along with a desire to be a part of what God is doing at Cedarville.”

Cedarville finished 7-19 this season. Coach Jason Smith stepped down on March 1. He was 24-31 in two seasons.

Prior to her time at Drury, Miller worked for four seasons (2016-19) at another D-II school, Pittsburg State in Kansas. She was a graduate assistant for two seasons and then an assistant coach for two more.

Miller is from southwest Missouri. She’s the all-time leading scorer at Purdy High School with 2,392 points. She finished her career as the state’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made (319).

Miller started her college career at Wayne State, a D-II program in Detroit. She scored 529 points in two seasons (2012-14). She played her last two seasons at Drury (2014-16) and scored 556 points.

Miller said she wants her Cedarville teams to play fast on both ends of the court.

“I will bring an exciting style of basketball to watch and to play,” she said. “In order to do so, you must have a team that is athletic, quick and determined. But above all we will compete. I look forward to getting to know the players that are here as well as hitting the recruiting trail hard.”