Centerville Elks win national bowling title

The Elks maintained the momentum, topping the Indians, from Illinois, 658-613. It was a welcome win for a Centerville team making its third appearance at the national tournament.

“This tournament is really a big deal, these are good teams,” Parker said.

Their opponents, however, weren’t the Elks only challenge.

“It was an interesting modified shot, we hadn’t practiced on it at all,” Parker said. “But all year, everything we bowled on, helped prepare us.”

While the Elks had their hardware in hand, they weren’t finished bowling as the individual title was still up for grabs with more than 200 boys in the running.

Centerville’s Anthony Conty, a senior in the fall, was the top local placer, finishing fourth. Recent Centerville graduate Ian Dobran placed 11th.

“I knew there would be good competition, but it was even tougher than I expected,” Conty said. “There were a lot of good bowlers there.”

The 18-year-old started strong and was in 11th place when the field was cut to 130 bowlers. Conty continued to climb the standings to ninth for the cut to 64 and eighth in the top 32. By the time the field was cut to the top four, Conty was in the mix, but that’s where his run ended. His fourth-place finish, however, was the highest in school history at this event.

Even after several long days of bowling, Conty wasn’t ready to take a break from the lanes just yet.

“I got into a mini-tournament at Marian Lanes Monday night and won that,” he said, smiling.

His Elks teammates Brendan Salo and Nolan Caban rounded out the top three.