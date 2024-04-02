Centerville grad enters transfer portal after two seasons at Florida State

A season earlier, as a freshman, House averaged 7.7 minutes in 30 games.

Florida State finished 9-23 in House’s first season and 17-16 this season.

House committed to Florida State in September 2021 before his senior season at Centerville. He picked Florida State over Georgia, Boston College, Furman and Ohio. He was a three-star recruit who ranked 256th in the class of 2022, according to On3.com.

House averaged 14.4 points per game in his final season with the Elks.

As a junior, led Centerville with 17.2 points per game. In the Division I state championship game in 2021 at UD Arena, he scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting in a 43-42 victory against Westerville Central. The Elks won their first state title.