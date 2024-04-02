Centerville grad enters transfer portal after two seasons at Florida State

Tom House, a Centerville High School graduate, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after two seasons at Florida State, according to multiple reports.
House, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 3.7 minutes per game in 23 appearances as a sophomore. He made 8 of 17 3-pointers (47.1%). He played double-digit minutes in the first three games but did not see more than seven minutes of action in a game the rest of the season.
A season earlier, as a freshman, House averaged 7.7 minutes in 30 games.
Florida State finished 9-23 in House’s first season and 17-16 this season.
House committed to Florida State in September 2021 before his senior season at Centerville. He picked Florida State over Georgia, Boston College, Furman and Ohio. He was a three-star recruit who ranked 256th in the class of 2022, according to On3.com.
House averaged 14.4 points per game in his final season with the Elks.
As a junior, led Centerville with 17.2 points per game. In the Division I state championship game in 2021 at UD Arena, he scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting in a 43-42 victory against Westerville Central. The Elks won their first state title.
About the Author