Late 9-0 run, stingy defense ‘perfect ending’ to Centerville’s first state championship

Gabe Cupps scored 16 points and House and Rolf scored nine each to lead the Elks, who shot 51.4 % and made 6 of 13 3-pointers.

The Elks, who finished 26-3 for the most wins in school history, advanced to the state tournament when Tom House hit a long 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to beat Moeller. But that game was far from over as the Elks gave fouls until Moeller had to inbound with 0.5 seconds left with no chance to get off a shot in time.

The Elks led 34-28 late in the third quarter before Tasos Cook hit a closing 3-pointer. The Warhawks, who finished 22-3 and were also playing in their first state final, made two 3-pointers to open the fourth and surged to a 39-34 lead with 5:42 left.

Cupps called timeout and his team responded. House hit a 12-footer and scored in transition to cut the deficit to 39-38 with 4:44 left. Rolf scored on a give-and-go from Cupps to take the lead for good at 40-39 with 3:11 left. Quinn Hafner added a 3-pointer with 2:34 left for a 43-39 lead and Centerville’s final points. Tillman’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds left accounted for Central’s final points.

The Elks led 22-18 at the half, but Central rallied to take a 28-26 lead off an Elks turnover. But the Elks responded with an 8-5 advantage to close the third quarter up 34-31. Cupps hit a 3-pointer and a floater for a three-point play to put his team ahead.

Centerville led 5-0 on a Rolf 3-pointer and Tre Johnson layup. Cupps scored eight of the Elks next 10 points on two 3-pointers and a pull-up jumper to build a 15-11 lead after the first quarter.

With the score tied at 15 early in the second quarter, Cupps hit a 15-footer, House made a 3-pointer and Rolf scored inside on a feed from Cupps to go up 22-15. A 3-pointer by Central trimmed the lead to four at the half.

Centerville and Westerville Central were the first two public school teams to play in the Division I final since Lima Senior and Wilmington in 2016.