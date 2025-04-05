Centerville grad picks Horizon League program

Centerville High School graduate Rich Rolf announced his commitment to Youngstown State on Saturday.
Rolf, a 6-foot-7 forward, entered the transfer portal on March 26 after three seasons at Charlotte. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 30 games in 17.2 minutes per game after sitting out his freshman season as a redshirt and missing all but three games in his redshirt freshman season because of an injury.
Rolf joins a Youngstown State program that finished 21-13 overall and 13-7 in the Horizon League in coach Ethan Faulkner’s first season. The Penguins have posted winning records six seasons in a row.
Rolf was one of six Charlotte players in the portal. There are eight players from the 2024-25 Youngstown State roster in the portal. Rolf is one of two transfers to commit to Youngstown State, along with guard Bryson Dawkins, of Houston Christian.
Rolf, a 2022 Centerville graduate, is one of three former Centerville players who have found new schools this spring.
• Gabe Cupps left Indiana after two seasons for Ohio State.
• Jonathan Powell picked North Carolina after one season at West Virginia.
Committed pic.twitter.com/ArCYZmHbfQ— Rich Rolf (@rich_rolf13) April 5, 2025
