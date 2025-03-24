Centerville grad enters transfer portal after three seasons at Charlotte

Centerville High School graduate Rich Rolf entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Charlotte, according to a report Monday by VerbalCommits.com.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday for college basketball players, though many had declared their intentions to enter the portal in the days and weeks leading up to Monday. There will be a 30-day window this year for players to make their decisions on whether to enter the portal.
Rolf, a 6-foot-7 forward, redshirted as a freshman in the 2022-23 season when “he was tasked with transforming his body,” according to the Charlotte website.
As a redshirt freshman in the 2023-24 season, Rolf appeared in three games before suffering a season-ending injury. This season, Rolf averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 30 games in 17.2 minutes per game. Charlotte finished 11-22 in the second season for coach Aaron Fearne.
Centerville won the Division I state championship when Rolf was a junior and lost in the state championship game when he was a senior. He committed to Charlotte in April 2022. He had offers from Miami, Toledo, Radford and many other schools.
Rolf joins two fellow Centerville graduates in the portal.
• Jonathan Powell, a 6-foot-6 freshman forward, entered the transfer portal after one season at West Virginia.
• Gabe Cupps, a 6-2 sophomore guard, entered the portal after two seasons at Indiana.
FROM DOWNTOWN!!!🎯— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) December 22, 2023
Rich Rolf scores his first career three!!!#jUSt | #GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/txV102vpTk
About the Author