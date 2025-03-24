Centerville grad enters transfer portal after three seasons at Charlotte

Rolf, a 6-foot-7 forward, redshirted as a freshman in the 2022-23 season when “he was tasked with transforming his body,” according to the Charlotte website.

As a redshirt freshman in the 2023-24 season, Rolf appeared in three games before suffering a season-ending injury. This season, Rolf averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 30 games in 17.2 minutes per game. Charlotte finished 11-22 in the second season for coach Aaron Fearne.

Centerville won the Division I state championship when Rolf was a junior and lost in the state championship game when he was a senior. He committed to Charlotte in April 2022. He had offers from Miami, Toledo, Radford and many other schools.

Rolf joins two fellow Centerville graduates in the portal.

• Jonathan Powell, a 6-foot-6 freshman forward, entered the transfer portal after one season at West Virginia.

• Gabe Cupps, a 6-2 sophomore guard, entered the portal after two seasons at Indiana.