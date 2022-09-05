Central State beats Winston-Salem State in Black College Football Classic

Anthony Mack returned an interception for a TD and Aaron Kennebrew and Kaz Dina added rushing scores for the Marauders (1-0).

“I am happy for our program and our fans,” first-year CSU coach Kevin Porter said. “Tonight is one game but it is a big game for us to win on a great stage. It has been a while since Central State has won a HBCU Classic so hopefully this is a turning point for us as a university and as a football program moving forward.”