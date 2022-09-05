Central State beats Winston-Salem State in Black College Football Classic

Brandon Kyles tossed three touchdown passes to lead Central State to a 41-21 win over Winston-Salem State on Sunday night in the Black College Football Classic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Anthony Mack returned an interception for a TD and Aaron Kennebrew and Kaz Dina added rushing scores for the Marauders (1-0).
“I am happy for our program and our fans,” first-year CSU coach Kevin Porter said. “Tonight is one game but it is a big game for us to win on a great stage. It has been a while since Central State has won a HBCU Classic so hopefully this is a turning point for us as a university and as a football program moving forward.”
Kyles, who finished 26-of-41 for 277 yards and three interceptions, threw TD passes to Twon Hines (7 yards), Kenyadus Hollis (13 yards) and Micah Lowe (21 yards). Hines finished with seven catches for 104 yards and Lowe had eight receptions for 69 yards.
The Marauders scored 40 points in a game for the first time since Nov. 3, 2018.
Central State’s defense, which forced four turnovers, was led by linebacker Jalil Lenore. Lenore had 12 tackles, including a sack, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble on his way to player of the game honors.
Central State hosts Lincoln (Pa.) University at 1 p.m. Saturday at McPherson Stadium.
