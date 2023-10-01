Central State drops fourth straight game

Central State lost its fourth straight game Saturday, a 40-7 setback to visiting Miles College in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at McPherson Stadium.

Edwin Kleinpeter Jr. tossed four touchdown passes and rushed for another score to lead Miles (4-1, 3-0). Geordo Pollard caught a pair of TD passes.

The Marauders (1-4, 0-3) avoided the shutout with 10:48 left in the game when Kendall Boney connected with Brandon Brock on a 4-yard TD pass. Brock, a junior wide receiver, caught 10 passes for 104 yards.

Central State is on the road Saturday at Albany State, then returns home Oct. 14 for homecoming against Savannah State.