Central State football falls on homecoming

Fort Valley State played the party crasher Saturday afternoon, upending Central State, 32-17, in the Marauders’ Homecoming game at McPherson Stadium in front of a crowd of 5,923.
CSU was held to just 39 yards rushing and quarterback Kendall Boney, a transfer from Southern University, was intercepted twice and sacked five times, though he did throw for 292 yards and led the team in rushing with 20 yards that included a one-yard TD plunge in the second quarter..
Aaron Kennebrew scored the Marauders’ other touchdown with a three -yard run in the first quarter Jose Chaires added a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter to round out the scoring for CSU.
The loss dropped the Marauders to 2-4 on the season. Since their new $1 million-plus turf field was installed before last season, they have not won at home and lost six times on the new surface.
Fort Valley State is now 5-1.
The new 2022 CSU Athletic Hall of Fame class was honored on the field at halftime. The inductees included Barbara Aaron (tennis), Early Lawhorn (football), Hugh Powell (track and field), Dean Richards (track and field), Victory Simmons (football), Danaea Williams (women’s basketball) and Iniquia Snell (women’s basketball).
