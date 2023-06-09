Chaminade Julienne baseball falls in D-2 state semifinals

CJ (27-6) scored single runs in the first and fourth innings and was riding a no-hitter by Jackson Frasure through 5 1/3 innings. Frasure allowed a double but got the next two out.

In the top of the seventh, the Bombers singled, popped out and singled to start the inning. With a 2-0 count on the next hitter, CJ coach Todd Barhorst lifted a fatigued Frasure for Charlie Hoagland. A walk and two-run single by Carter Flynn tied the score. Then another single and a steal of home by Flynn on a pickoff throw to first put the Eagles in a two-run hole.