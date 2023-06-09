Chaminade Julienne baseball falls in D-2 state semifinals

AKRON — Chagrin Falls Kenston scored four runs in the top of the seventh to stun Chaminade Julienne, 4-2, in the Division II state baseball semifinals Friday morning at Canal Park.
CJ (27-6) scored single runs in the first and fourth innings and was riding a no-hitter by Jackson Frasure through 5 1/3 innings. Frasure allowed a double but got the next two out.
In the top of the seventh, the Bombers singled, popped out and singled to start the inning. With a 2-0 count on the next hitter, CJ coach Todd Barhorst lifted a fatigued Frasure for Charlie Hoagland. A walk and two-run single by Carter Flynn tied the score. Then another single and a steal of home by Flynn on a pickoff throw to first put the Eagles in a two-run hole.
J.P. Peltier put the Eagles up 1-0 in the first after he walked. He stole second and came around to score on two throwing errors. In the fourth, Jacob Brunner singled, Hoagland bunted him to second and Patrick Gonter-Dray singled in Brunner for a 2-0 lead.
Kenston starter Parker Munday allowed two hits, four walks and struck out 12 on 113 pitches.
