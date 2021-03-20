X

Chaminade Julienne falls in state semifinals

Chaminade Julienne High School freshman Jonathan Powell drives past Columbus St. Francis DeSales senior Obed Achirem during their Division II state semifinal game on Saturday afternoon at UD Arena. DeSales won 51-34. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer

Chaminade Julienne’s come-from-behind tournament run came to an end Saturday with a 51-34 loss to Columbus St. Francis DeSales in the Division II state semifinals at UD Arena.

CJ (15-6) shot 29.8 % and couldn’t get anything going in the second half after a second-quarter rally cut the deficit to 27-21 at halftime.

Freshman Jonathan Powell led CJ with 20 points on 8 of 19 shooting. Des Watston led DeSales with 21.

DeSales (17-7) will play in the final at 5:15 p.m Sunday against the winner Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Lima Shawnee.

