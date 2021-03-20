Chaminade Julienne falls in state semifinals

Chaminade Julienne’s come-from-behind tournament run came to an end Saturday with a 51-34 loss to Columbus St. Francis DeSales in the Division II state semifinals at UD Arena.
CJ (15-6) shot 29.8 % and couldn’t get anything going in the second half after a second-quarter rally cut the deficit to 27-21 at halftime.
Freshman Jonathan Powell led CJ with 20 points on 8 of 19 shooting. Des Watston led DeSales with 21.
DeSales (17-7) will play in the final at 5:15 p.m Sunday against the winner Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Lima Shawnee.