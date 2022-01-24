Chaminade Julienne football coach takes job at Beavercreek

Beavercreek High School announced the hiring of Marcus Colvin as head football coach on Monday.
Colvin coached the last 11 seasons at Chaminade Julienne, where was 65-52. The Eagles reached the playoffs seven times during his tenure and won a Greater Catholic League championship in 2019.
“We are very excited to announce Marcus Colvin as our next head football coach,” Beavercreek Athletic Director Brad Pompos said in a press release. “He comes to Beavercreek with a proven track record of success both on and off the field as a coach and educator. He is well respected in the Miami Valley among his peers. We are confident he will make a positive impact in the lives of our student-athletes, student body, and community-based upon the relationships he has built with his current players and students.”
Colvin started his coaching career as an assistant at Chaminade Julienne in 2004. He got the head coaching job in 2011, replacing Andy Helms, who held the job for five seasons. At CJ, Colvin worked as a social studies teacher from 2004-19 and was named director of student services in 2019.
Colvin played college football for the Dayton Flyers from 1999-2002 and was a team captain as a senior. He was a three-year starter at cornerback.
Colvin replaces Nic Black, who coached Beavercreek for the last eight seasons. The school announced in December it was looking for a new coach. Beavercreek finished 0-10 last season.
