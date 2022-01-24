Chaminade Julienne football coach takes job at Beavercreek

Colvin coached the last 11 seasons at Chaminade Julienne, where was 65-52. The Eagles reached the playoffs seven times during his tenure and won a Greater Catholic League championship in 2019.

“We are very excited to announce Marcus Colvin as our next head football coach,” Beavercreek Athletic Director Brad Pompos said in a press release. “He comes to Beavercreek with a proven track record of success both on and off the field as a coach and educator. He is well respected in the Miami Valley among his peers. We are confident he will make a positive impact in the lives of our student-athletes, student body, and community-based upon the relationships he has built with his current players and students.”