Chisholm tops 100 yards as Dayton beats Drake on road

Dayton's Jake Chisholm runs against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Welcome Stadium. David Jablonski/Staff
Caption
Dayton's Jake Chisholm runs against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Welcome Stadium. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski
1 hour ago
Flyers get back over .500 in Pioneer Football League

Jake Chisholm rushed 34 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns as the Dayton Flyers beat Drake 28-10 on Saturday in Pioneer Football League action in Des Moines, Iowa.

Chisholm gained 112 yards in the second half, including 71 in the fourth quarter. He topped 100 yards for the first time since 2019 when he reached that milestone six times.

Dayton (3-2, 2-1) bounced back from a 48-35 overtime loss at Morehead State with its third straight victory in the series against Drake (1-2, 2-4).

Freshman Ca’Ron Coleman, a Piqua graduate who plays the flyer position, got Dayton on the board by returning a fumble four yards for a touchdown with 12:58 left in the second quarter.

On Dayton’s next drive, Jack Cook scored on a 5-yard run to give the Flyers a 14-0 lead.

The score remained 14-0 until Chisholm scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter, capping a 14-play, 96-yard drive. The Flyers led 21-0.

Drake scored the next 10 points, but Chisholm’s second touchdown run, from 10 yards out with 4:05 to play, gave Dayton a bigger cushion entering the final minutes.

Cook completed 21 of 29 passes for 183 yards. Joe Swanson led the receivers with five catches for 65 yards. Kyle Hazell had four catches for 46 yards. Sam Bubonics had five catches for 40 yards.

Brandon Easterling led the defense with nine tackles.

Dayton returns home for its next game, playing Marist at noon on Oct. 16 at Welcome Stadium. Marist (2-2, 2-0) beat Stetson 34-3 on Saturday.

