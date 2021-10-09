Chisholm tops 100 yards as Dayton beats Drake on road

The score remained 14-0 until Chisholm scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter, capping a 14-play, 96-yard drive. The Flyers led 21-0.

Drake scored the next 10 points, but Chisholm’s second touchdown run, from 10 yards out with 4:05 to play, gave Dayton a bigger cushion entering the final minutes.

Cook completed 21 of 29 passes for 183 yards. Joe Swanson led the receivers with five catches for 65 yards. Kyle Hazell had four catches for 46 yards. Sam Bubonics had five catches for 40 yards.

Brandon Easterling led the defense with nine tackles.

Dayton returns home for its next game, playing Marist at noon on Oct. 16 at Welcome Stadium. Marist (2-2, 2-0) beat Stetson 34-3 on Saturday.