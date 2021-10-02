Dayton falls in OT as Morehead QB throws six touchdown passes

Mark Pappas threw six touchdown passes, including one in overtime, to lead Morehead State to a 45-38 victory against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday in Morehead, Ky.
Pappas threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to DeVonte Adams on the first play of overtime.
Dayton got the ball, needing a touchdown, and faced 3rd-and-8 at the Morehead 9-yard line. Jack Cook was then intercepted in the end zone by Tyler Noble.
Dayton (2-2, 1-1) lost its first Pioneer Football League road game of the season. Morehead State (2-2, 1-0) ended a two-game losing streak against the Flyers.
Dayton fell behind 10-0 and then 17-7 in the first half but led 21-17 at halftime thanks to two touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter.
Jack Cook scored on a 1-yard run, his second touchdown run of the game, with 51 seconds left. Then Zach Rumpke returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown with 10 seconds remaining.
Pappas, who threw two touchdown passes in the first half, threw three more in the second half. His fifth touchdown pass of the game gave Morehead State a 38-28 lead with 7:23 to play.
Dayton rallied again, scoring on a 4-yard pass from Cook to Andrew Holderer with 2:55 to play and then tying the game on a 30-yard field goal by Sam Webster with 1:06 left.
Pappas completed 32 of 43 passes for 481 yards. Cook completed 23 of 39 passes for 428 yards.
Dayton’s Joe Swanson caught four passes for 151 yards and scored one touchdown.
Dayton returns to action at Drake (2-3, 1-1) at 1 p.m. next Saturday. Drake ended a three-game losing streak by winning 6-3 at Butler on Saturday.