Cincinnati at Miami: 5 things to know about ‘Battle for the Victory Bell’

Here are five things to know heading into the game:

1. The series

The “Battle for the Victory Bell” between Miami and UC started in 1888 with the first college football game ever played in the state of Ohio.

The series is now 60-60-7 in 127 meetings. Miami snapped a 16-game losing streak to UC with last year’s 31-24 overtime win at Nippert Stadium.

Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns, while Joe Wilkins Jr’s 8-yard touchdown catch in overtime and Yahsyn McKee’s game-sealing interception gave Miami the victory,

2. Miami has a fresh mindset

The RedHawks took advantage of the early bye week to rebound from its opener against Northwestern and to rest up.

“It’s definitely a weird thing having a break after the first game, but I think for the team it’s good,” Miami receiver Cade McDonald said. “We can recover, come back together as a team and build upon the good things that we did in the last game.”

Miami’s injury report heading into Saturday is miniscule — and mild. Nothing serious was disclosed by RedHawks coach Chuck Martin during the team’s weekly press conference after the Northwestern loss.

“We’re going to get back to being fresh against Cincinnati,” McDonald said. “I think we’re big fans of the bye week.”

3. How many locals are suiting up at Yager Stadium on Saturday?

There will be many Greater Cincinnati-area high school graduates suiting up at Yager Stadium on Saturday.

Playing for Miami is defensive end Josh Lukusa (Withrow), linebacker Jackson Kuwatch and defensive back Silas Walters (Lakota West), running back Danny Dunlop (Moeller), linebacker Grant Lyons (St. Xavier), tight end Vaughn Johnson (Mason), defensive lineman Logan Neu (Badin), defensive lineman Ben Nash (Reading), offensive lineman Jacob Schorsch (Elder), defensive lineman Sam Williams (Wyoming), defensive lineman Dalton Norris (Talawanda) and defensive back Caleb Tubbs (Winton Woods).

Playing for Cincinnati is running back Corey Kiner (Roger Bacon), defensive linemen Dontay Corleone and Eric Phillips (Colerain), offensive lineman Luke Kandra and tight end Joe Royer (Elder), wide receiver Evan Prater (Wyoming), defensive back Antwan Peek Jr. (Indian Hill), wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter (Princeton), receiver Michael Mussari (Kings), quarterback Will Kocher (Kings), cornerback Quinton Price (Taft), safety Ken Willis (Colerain), safety Tavier Lugo-Flowers (Princeton), linebacker Trevor Adams (Goshen), linebacker Connor Keyes (Elder), defensive tackle Ben Blevins (La Salle), offensive lineman Grant Edgington (Madeira), tight end Michael McCalmont (Mason), tight end Lyviel Waters (Winton Woods), kicker Mac Lemasters (Elder) and long snapper Weston Simmons (Mason).

4. Miami prepared for UC defense

Martin said his RedHawks are prepared to go up against UC’s 3-3-5 defense.

Cincinnati hired new defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt from Iowa State in January.

“It’s a completely different scheme than a year ago,” Martin said. “They’ve got eight new starters from a year ago. They had a lot of transfers in — a lot of big, athletic, twitchy guys from different places.”

5. Cincinnati offense soaring with Sorsby

In Cincinnati’s first two games, quarterback Brendan Sorsby has thrown for 681 yards and five touchdowns without tossing an interception. He’s also rushed for an additional two scores.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats average 33 points and put up 553 total yards of offense per contest. Running back Corey Kiner has rushed for 200 yards this season.

“Obviously, they’ve got a ton of new players, a ton of new transfers,” Martin said. “Offensively, they rolled up 670 yards against Towson, and their quarterback’s really athletic. He’s got a rifle arm — much more capable passer. Probably not as electric as the guy they had last year, but the guy they had last year is in the NFL right now. This guy can throw it and make all the throws.

“Really good skill,” Martin added. “The offensive line in the first game against Towson, they were able to run like crazy — moving guys all over the place. Big and athletic up front, and then they’ve got a bunch of backs.

“They’re skilled on offense. They’re still doing the same stuff. They’ve got a lot of different ways to attack you with the run game and then throw the ball all over your head.”