Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow’s first NFL score comes on ground

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports | 1 hour ago
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer

Joe Burrow’s first NFL touchdown came on the ground.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback ran in the opening score from 23 yards out for a 7-0 lead over the L.A. Chargers with 2:24 left in the first quarter. He hadn’t been getting much time to throw with the Chargers' defensive line applying quick pressure, but the offensive line gave him some room to work for a 13-yard pass to A.J. Green on third down from the Chargers' 36-yard line, and two plays later, Burrow found a hole to break a long scramble for a touchdown.

