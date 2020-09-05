Cincinnati Bengals make final roster cuts

The Cincinnati Bengals made final cuts Saturday to trim the roster down to 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline, and there weren’t any major surprises.
A total of 23 players were waived and one vested veteran had his contract terminated, but the team can sign up to 16 to the practice squad after clearing waivers Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor indicated there are no plans to put anyone besides cornerback Trae Waynes on injured reserve. The move with Waynes will be made Sunday, and Cincinnati will then have an open roster spot to fill.
The Bengals are in the top spot of the waiver order and will have the first claim through the first three weeks of the season. There was some speculation the team might be looking to claim former first-round draft pick and quarterback Josh Rosen, who the Dolphins released, but Taylor said “that is not the direction we are headed.”
Cincinnati waived Jake Dolegala and terminated the contract of Brandon Allen but will be looking at both as potential practice squad additions.
Here’s how the roster looks now:
BENGALS’ 53-MAN ROSTER
QUARTERBACK (2)
In: Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley
Out: Jake Dolegala, Brandon Allen
RUNNING BACK (4)
In: Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard, Trayveon Williams, Samaje Perine
Out: Jacques Patrick
WIDE RECEIVERS (7)
In: A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross, Mike Thomas, Auden Tate, Tee Higgins, Alex Erickson
Out: Stanley Morgan, DaMarkus Lodge, Trenton Irwin, Scotty Washington
TIGHT END (3)
In: C.J. Uzomah, Drew Sample, Cethan Carter
Out: Jordan Franks, Mason Schreck, Mitchell Wilcox
OFFENSIVE LINE (9)
In: Jonah Williams, Michael Jordan, Trey Hopkins, Xavier Su’a-Filo, Bobby Hart, Billy Price, Fred Johnson, Alex Redmond, Hakeem Adeniji
Out: Frederick Mauigoa, Josh Knipfel
DEFENSIVE LINE (9)
In: Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins, D.J. Reader, Sam Hubbard, Carl Lawson, Mike Daniels, Khalid Kareem, Andrew Brown, Christian Covington
Out: Freedom Akinmoladun, Amani Bledsoe, Kendall Futrell, Trey Dishon, Kahlil McKenzie
LINEBACKER (6)
In: Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Josh Bynes, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jordan Evans, Markus Bailey
Out: Marcel Spears Jr.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)
In: William Jackson III, Darius Phillips, Vonn Bell, Shawn Williams, Jessie Bates, Mackensie Alexander, Trae Waynes, Brandon Wilson, LeShaun Sims, Tony Brown
Out: Greg Mabin, Winston Rose, Trayvon Henderson, Torry McTyer, Maurice Smith
SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
In: Randy Bullock (kicker), Kevin Huber (punter), Clark Harris (long-snapper)
Out: Dan Godsil (long snapper)