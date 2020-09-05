Cincinnati Bengals make final roster cuts

A total of 23 players were waived and one vested veteran had his contract terminated, but the team can sign up to 16 to the practice squad after clearing waivers Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor indicated there are no plans to put anyone besides cornerback Trae Waynes on injured reserve. The move with Waynes will be made Sunday, and Cincinnati will then have an open roster spot to fill.

The Bengals are in the top spot of the waiver order and will have the first claim through the first three weeks of the season. There was some speculation the team might be looking to claim former first-round draft pick and quarterback Josh Rosen, who the Dolphins released, but Taylor said “that is not the direction we are headed.”