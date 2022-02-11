Former Bengals player hopes to help future athletes at Spooky Nook in Hamilton

When opened, Lengel says the facility will be a sports mecca — not just providing thousands of athletes with a place to play, but giving them a place to train so they too can one day play at the highest level.

“It’s just a matter of utilizing the facility. It’s going to be top-notch,” Lengel said. “I think all we can do is just supplement that, and help it out as much as we can. Hopefully make the athletes bigger, faster, and stronger.”

It has been four years since he was last with the Bengals, and a lot has changed. Though there are new players and coaches, Lengel said the friendships he made in Cincinnati still carry on to this day.

“Clark Harris, Kevin Huber, C.J. Uzomah, Darrin Simmons — one of my favorite coaches I had in the NFL and my career, hope the best for him,” Lengel said.

Now living in Cincinnati, Lengel said he is rooting for the Bengals to win the Super Bowl.