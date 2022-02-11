Hamburger icon
BENGALS: Treats, cocktail specials and more, what to know before gameday

Theresa Hammons the owner of Ashley's Pastry Shop located at 21 Park Ave. displays all the Bengal treats they have for sale. Football bread, cupcakes, cookies and cake pops. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
30 minutes ago

There’s been a bounty of excitement leading up to the big day this Sunday, when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Restaurants are featuring special Bengals deals, bars are crafting unique Bengals-inspired cocktails, watch parties are being planned and people are even freshening-up on their Cincinnati Bengals knowledge. Here’s the rundown of the latest Bengals coverage from Dayton.com:

>>🐯Restaurants, bars roll out Super Bowl specials to celebrate Bengals

>>🐯‘Who Dey-ton’ watch party planned in downtown Dayton

>>🐯ON THE MENU: Dayton chefs tell us what they’d serve at Bengals dinner party

>>🐯WHO DEY: What’s the origin behind the famed Bengals rally cry?

>>🐯PHOTOS: Who Dey! Dayton area fans cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl!

>>🐯Dayton foodie shops offering specialty Bengals treats ahead of Super Bowl

>>🐯Bengals draw 30,000 fans for Super Bowl pep rally

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

