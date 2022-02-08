Super Bowl LVI will be hot: Heat watch issued for Los Angeles

It’s looking like the Cincinnati Bengals could return from Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif. with sunburns.
Meteorologists have starting issuing statements regarding excessive heat in the area of SoFi Stadium, saying temperatures could reach as high as 90 degrees as the team takes on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
WCPO’S Steve Raleigh said a heat watch is currently in effect Wednesday through Friday. The average high in Los Angeles this time of year is typically around 68 degrees, but record high temps could be reached this week.
“At kickoff on Sunday, I’ve got 86 degrees, so it will be one of the hottest Super Bowls on record,” Raleigh posted on Facebook.
The heat watch is for Los Angeles and the coast and coastal valleys, Raleigh reported. It begins Wednesday morning and is in effect at least through Friday evening.
Los Angeles, Calif. forecast as of 11 a.m. Eastern Tuesday:
Tues.: 80 high, 51 low
Wed.: 85 high, 53 low
Thurs.: 84 high, 50 low
Fri.: 82 high, 51 low
Sat.: 85 high, 52 low
Sun.: 84 high, 52 low
Mon.: 78 high, 49 low
