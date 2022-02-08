Hamburger icon
Super Bowl LVI will be hot: Heat watch issued for Los Angeles

FILE - SoFi Stadium stands before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Oct. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Cincinnati Bengals
By Journal-News Staff
5 minutes ago

It’s looking like the Cincinnati Bengals could return from Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif. with sunburns.

Meteorologists have starting issuing statements regarding excessive heat in the area of SoFi Stadium, saying temperatures could reach as high as 90 degrees as the team takes on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

WCPO’S Steve Raleigh said a heat watch is currently in effect Wednesday through Friday. The average high in Los Angeles this time of year is typically around 68 degrees, but record high temps could be reached this week.

“At kickoff on Sunday, I’ve got 86 degrees, so it will be one of the hottest Super Bowls on record,” Raleigh posted on Facebook.

ExplorePHOTOS: Fans cheer on Bengals at Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally at Paul Brown Stadium

The heat watch is for Los Angeles and the coast and coastal valleys, Raleigh reported. It begins Wednesday morning and is in effect at least through Friday evening.

Los Angeles, Calif. forecast as of 11 a.m. Eastern Tuesday:

Tues.: 80 high, 51 low

Wed.: 85 high, 53 low

Thurs.: 84 high, 50 low

Fri.: 82 high, 51 low

Sat.: 85 high, 52 low

Sun.: 84 high, 52 low

Mon.: 78 high, 49 low

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
